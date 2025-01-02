Search icon
News / Videos / Sports / VIDEO: Gautam Gambhir Dismisses Rumours of Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Showdown Talks
Published Jan 2, 2025 at 10:48 AM IST

VIDEO: Gautam Gambhir Dismisses Rumours of Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Showdown Talks

Indian cricket team coach Gautam Gambhir slammed several leaks that have been floating around regarding the Indian dressing room, including those regarding him having showdown talks with stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Gambhir addressed a press conference ahead of the fifth Border Gavaskar Trophy test as he slammed the leaks that have been doing rounds in the Indian media. He asserted that dressing room debates should stay in the dressing room and should not come out in public.

