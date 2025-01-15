Search icon
News / Videos / Sports / EXCLUSIVE: Gautam Gambhir REFUSES Twice to Speak on Alleged Dressing Room Rifts
Published Jan 15, 2025 at 4:38 PM IST

EXCLUSIVE: Gautam Gambhir REFUSES Twice to Speak on Alleged Dressing Room Rifts

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has refused to address the rumors of dressing room unrest within the Indian cricket team. Republic visited Gambhir's residence twice to seek clarification on the matter, but he declined to respond on both occasions. Speculations about internal conflicts have been a recurring challenge during Gambhir's tenure, casting a shadow over his leadership. His continued silence has only fueled further speculation about the state of team dynamics under his guidance.

