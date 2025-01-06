Search icon
News / Videos / Sports / VIDEO: Harbhajan Singh Says Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Should Not Be Blindly Picked for India
Published Jan 6, 2025 at 5:33 PM IST

VIDEO: Harbhajan Singh Says Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Should Not Be Blindly Picked for India

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has emphasized the importance of performance-based selection for the national team, urging an end to the superstar treatment given to players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Both Kohli and Rohit struggled to find form during the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia, where India suffered a 3-1 defeat. Harbhajan also stressed that senior players aiming to continue their Test cricket careers must actively participate in domestic cricket to stay in form and prove their worth.

