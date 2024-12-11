Search icon
VIDEO: Pakistan to Face Lawsuits & Money Issues If They Withdraw From ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Published Dec 11, 2024 at 3:19 PM IST

VIDEO: Pakistan to Face Lawsuits & Money Issues If They Withdraw From ICC Champions Trophy 2025

The Pakistan Cricket Board could face revenue losses, lawsuits and risk alienation from the cricket world if it decides to withdraw from the ICC Champions Trophy. This comes as a deadlock persists with governing body ICC over the mode of organising the 50-over event scheduled in February-March. Last week, the ICC reached a consensus to conduct next year's Champions Trophy in a hybrid model, allowing India to play its share of matches in Dubai while agreeing "in principle" to a similar arrangement in multi-lateral events till 2027. 

