Published Nov 29, 2024 at 5:52 PM IST

ICC Postpones Key Champions Trophy 2025 Meeting, No Final Decision on Tournament Yet

The much-anticipated ICC meeting that would determine the fate of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has been delayed and pushed forward to Saturday (November 30). The ICC was set to hold an online meeting to determine the fate of the Champions Trophy, which has been in limbo ever since the BCCI said the Indian cricket team would not be traveling to Pakistan. Pakistan have remained defiant the tournament will be held entirely in their country but as of now, no solution or consensus has been met. 

