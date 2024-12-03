How ICC's Revenue Model Shows India's Supremacy Over Pakistan - And Dismisses PCB's Threats to BCCI

The ICC’s latest revenue-sharing model solidifies the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as the most powerful stakeholder in international cricket. Under this model, the BCCI will receive an unparalleled 38.5% of the ICC’s annual revenue, translating to approximately $230 million per year. This staggering figure reflects India’s dominant role in the cricketing ecosystem, driven by its massive fan base and commercial influence. In contrast, the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) recent attempts to adopt a confrontational stance toward India, particularly regarding the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, appear increasingly impractical. With the BCCI wielding such financial and strategic clout, PCB's hardline approach risks backfiring, further highlighting the disparity in influence between the two boards.