VIDEO: Ind vs Aus; Virat Kohli's SPECIAL Gesture Towards 'Centurion' Steve Smith Proves he is KING

After being fined for his behaviour during the opening day at the MCG, Kohli is back to winning hearts with this gesture towards Steve Smith. It is after Smith brought up his 34th Test century, Kohli walked upto the former Australian captain and gave him a pat on his back. Kohli did all of this after being booed by the fans at the MCG. It was a brief moment in the match that took place, but it just goes to show that Kohli is large-hearted and likes to play the game in the right spirit.