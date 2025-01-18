VIDEO: India's Squad For ICC CT & ENG ODIs Announced: Rohit To Lead, But Will Bumrah Miss Pakistan Game?

India Champions Trophy 2025 Squad Announcement: There will be no Karun Nair in the Champions Trophy and Shubman Gill will be vice-captain. Yashasvi Jaiswal has also found a place in the squad. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been included, as have Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana. However, Mohammed Siraj has been dropped while Rana could be active only during the three-match series against England. Additionally, chief selector Ajit Agarkar said that Bumrah may not be fit enough to bowl in at least the first two matches of the series against England and Rana will be replacing him for that.