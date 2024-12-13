VIDEO: India vs Australia PREVIEW: Can Rohit Sharma & Co. Bounce Back at Brisbane?

India will take on Australia in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Brisbane from December 14 (Saturday) onwards. The series is finely poised at 1-1 after the first 2 Tests, meaning the winner of this match could have a huge advantage in the last leg of the series. In this preview, Republic Sport Fit dissects the major talking points ahead of the match including the form of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli , how India can contain Travis Head and whether Harshit Rana should make way for Akash Deep.