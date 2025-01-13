VIDEO: IPL 2025 Set to Begin on March 21 in Kolkata, With Final on May 25

The IPL 2025 season is set to begin on March 21, with the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata hosting both the opening match and the grand finale on May 25. Initially, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced the tournament window from March 15 to May 25. However, due to the Champions Trophy final scheduled for March 9, the IPL has decided to adjust its start date, creating a nearly two-week gap between the conclusion of the international tournament and the beginning of the IPL. This strategic shift allows for a smooth transition between the two marquee events. Fans can look forward to thrilling cricket action as the tournament takes place in some of the country’s most iconic venues.