News / Republic Videos / Sports Videos / VIDEO: Jasprit Bumrah Named ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year For 2024
Published Jan 27, 2025 at 6:05 PM IST

VIDEO: Jasprit Bumrah Named ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year For 2024

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was on Monday named ICC men's Test Cricketer of the Year for amassing 71 wickets in just 13 matches at a jaw-dropping sub-15 average, statistics that placed him heads and shoulders above his contemporaries during a phenomenal 2024. Returning to the longest format in late 2023 after recovering from a back injury, world number one Bumrah averaged a "ridiculous" 14.92 through the year while also setting multiple records.

