News / Videos / Sports / Jasprit Bumrah Injury : Massive Setback For India, Captain Leaves SCG Midway For Scan
Published Jan 4, 2025 at 11:12 AM IST

Jasprit Bumrah Injury : Massive Setback For India, Captain Leaves SCG Midway For Scan

Jasprit Bumrah, leading the Indian cricket team as the skipper for the Sydney Test, has raised significant concerns after being taken to the hospital for scans, leaving the match midway. His abrupt departure has left India grappling with injury worries surrounding their pace spearhead, who has been pivotal in the series so far. Bumrah’s absence could pose a substantial challenge to India, especially as Australia looks to strengthen their position and take a commanding lead. With three more days and nine sessions still left in this crucial final Test match of the series, the Indian team faces an uphill battle.

