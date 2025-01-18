Search icon
News / Videos / Sports / VIDEO: Manu Bhaker, D Gukesh, Harmanpreet Singh and Praveen Kumar Receive Khel Ratna Award
Published Jan 18, 2025 at 12:27 PM IST

VIDEO: Manu Bhaker, D Gukesh, Harmanpreet Singh and Praveen Kumar Receive Khel Ratna Award

Manu Bhaker and D Gukesh provided a sprinkling of stardust but it was the para-athletes who walked away with the most boisterous applause when President Droupadi Murmu bestowed the National Sports Awards in a regal ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday. Double Olympic-medallist Bhaker, 18-year-old chess world champion Gukesh, men's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and Paralympic gold-winning high jumper Praveen Kumar were presented the country's highest sporting honour the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna

