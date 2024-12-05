Manchester City Snap Seven-game Winless Streak as Kevin de Bruyne Makes Impactful Comeback

Making his first start since September, Kevin De Bruyne showed Manchester City exactly what it has been missing by scoring a goal and creating another as the four-time defending champion got back to winning ways. The Belgium playmaker provided the cross for Bernardo Silva to give City an eighth-minute lead against Forest at the Etihad Stadium. He produced a trademark finish to sweep the ball past goalkeeper Matz Sels in the 31st and was De Bruyne’s performance that stood out after seeing much of his season disrupted by a groin injury.