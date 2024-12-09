Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head to Face ICC Disciplinary Action Due to Fiery Exchange in Adelaide

Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head's fiery exchange on Day 2 of the second Test between India and Australia may have gotten fans charged up, but it is likely to get both players in trouble with the ICC. Siraj and Head are expected to face an ICC disciplinary hearing for the incident, which occured in the 82nd over of the game when Siraj dismissed Head. Head appeared to say something to Siraj, who didn't respond too kindly and pointed the Australian batter back to the dressing room. This led to another exchange of words before Head walked off.