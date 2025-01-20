Search icon
News / Videos / Sports / VIDEO: Double Olympic Medallist Neeraj Chopra Gets Married, Pictures From Ceremony Go Viral
Published Jan 20, 2025 at 11:22 AM IST

VIDEO: Double Olympic Medallist Neeraj Chopra Gets Married, Pictures From Ceremony Go Viral

Neeraj Chopra, India's star javelin thrower and two-time Olympic medalist, has tied the knot, marking a new chapter in his personal life. On Sunday, Neeraj shared the joyous news with his fans and followers on Instagram, expressing his happiness and love through a heartfelt note. The post, filled with gratitude, resonated deeply with his supporters, who have followed his incredible journey on and off the track.

