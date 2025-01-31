VIDEO: No Opening Ceremony For ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as Pakistan Suffer Even More Embarrassment

Pakistan are set to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in a hybrid model as India's games will be played in Dubai, including the semi-final and final should the Men in Blue make it to the knockout stages. However, there were plenty of question marks over the opening ceremony of the tournament - and whether or not Indian captain Rohit Sharma would be able to attend it or not. But now both the opening ceremony as well as the planned captains photo-up ahead of the tournament will not be taking place.