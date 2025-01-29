Odisha Warriors Crowned First-ever Women's Hockey India League Champions

Odisha Warriors clinched the Women’s Hockey India League 2024-25 title with a 2-1 victory over Soorma Hockey Club in the final at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi on Sunday. Rutuja Dadaso Pisal put the Warriors ahead in the second quarter with a goal in the 20th minute, but Penny Squibb leveled the score for Soorma in the 28th minute. With just five minutes left on the clock, Rutuja struck again, securing the win and the inaugural championship for Odisha Warriors.