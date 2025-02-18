Published Feb 18, 2025 at 11:45 AM IST
VIDEO: Pakistan Offer Lame Excuse Over Omitting Indian Flag at Stadiums Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Another controversy emerged from Pakistan after a video went viral which showed that India's flag was not displayed at the stadiums that will host the matches. Many questioned why Pakistan chose to omit India's flag from the stadiums given they are one of the eight participants in the marquee ICC event. And now the Pakistan Cricket Board have offered up a reason as to why it is that India's flag was not displayed in their stadiums.