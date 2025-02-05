Search icon
News / Republic Videos / Sports Videos / VIDEO: Pat Cummins 'Heavily Unlikely' for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Due to Ankle Issues
Published Feb 5, 2025 at 5:53 PM IST

VIDEO: Pat Cummins 'Heavily Unlikely' for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Due to Ankle Issues

In a major setback for the Australian team, captain Pat Cummins may miss the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Head coach Andrew McDonald revealed that Cummins has not yet resumed bowling, raising concerns about his fitness ahead of the tournament. McDonald stated that if this issue persists, Cummins would likely be unavailable for the mega event. The Australian head coach also mentioned potential replacements, suggesting two players who could step in as captain for the crucial tournament. The uncertainty surrounding Cummins’ availability is a blow to Australia’s preparations for the prestigious event.

