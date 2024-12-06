Rohit Sharma's Bad Run of Form Continues as He Scores Just 3 Runs on Comeback Against Australia

Indian cricket team fans were excited for the comeback of Test skipper Rohit Sharma for the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Adelaide, but the captain's comeback did not go to plan at all. Rohit had missed the first Test as his wife Ritika Sajdeh gave birth to their second child. However, his comeback in Adelaide lasted just 23 balls and saw him score only 3 runs. If this was a one-off showing, it would be understandable - but Rohit's form in the longest format of the game has been a concern for quite some time now.