Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Camlin
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Republic Videos / Sports Videos / VIDEO: Rohit Sharma Sends Out Hard Hitting Message To His Critics Asking Him To Retire
Published Feb 10, 2025 at 5:29 PM IST

VIDEO: Rohit Sharma Sends Out Hard Hitting Message To His Critics Asking Him To Retire

Rohit Sharma can finally breathe a sigh of relief. The Indian Test and ODI captain scored a stellar hundred in Cuttack and helped his team seal the IND vs ENG ODI series 2-0. Rohit Sharma getting his form back is a great news for the Indian Team, especially because the Champions Trophy is just around the corner. Many experts and fans had predicted the fact that Rohit Sharma's red ball woes won't continue in ODI cricket and this turned out to be true.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: