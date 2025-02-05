Search icon
News / Republic Videos / Sports Videos / VIDEO: Rohit Sharma Sent Strict Message by BCCI, Told to Communicate Future Plans After Champions Trophy
Published Feb 5, 2025 at 4:18 PM IST

VIDEO: Rohit Sharma Sent Strict Message by BCCI, Told to Communicate Future Plans After Champions Trophy

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: The BCCI has reportedly told Rohit Sharma to communicate his own future plans after the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 so that the team management can start drawing up plans. As of now there are no major concerns over Virat Kohli in ODIs and the team management is understood to be willing to wait things out as far as his red-ball form is concerned. But the clock seems to be ticking for Rohit Sharma as the selectors feel age is not on his side.

