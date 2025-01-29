VIDEO: Sunil Gavaskar Slams Virat Kohli, KL Rahul for Missing Ranji Trophy Games - 'Did They Go to NCA?'

Indian cricket's superstar batter Virat Kohli will play in the Ranji Trophy for the first time in over 12 years when he turns out for Delhi against Railways. Similarly, another star India batter in KL Rahul was expected to turn out for his side Karnataka for their game against Punjab but missed it due to an elbow niggle. Now the absence of the two players has been questioned by former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, who said that the circumstances surrounding them missing domestic games were suspicious.