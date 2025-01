Rohit Sharma’s much-anticipated return to Ranji Trophy cricket ended on a disappointing note as he was dismissed for just 3 runs by Jammu and Kashmir pacer Umar Nazir Mir. The 27-year-old bowler made a significant impact on the game, not only dismissing Rohit but also claiming the wickets of other prominent batsmen, including Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube.