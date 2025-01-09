VIDEO: Virat Kohli Gets Crucial Advice From Ex-Australia Captain on How to Regain Form

Virat Kohli's poor form in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series has left many contemplating just how much is left in the tank of the former India captain. Kohli scored one century at Perth, but the rest of his tour is best remembered for him consistently being dismissed by balls pitched outside the off stump. He has now been offered some advice by former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who believes that Kohli is trying too hard and that, in part, explains his struggles.