VIDEO: Virat Kohli Gets First-Ball Lifeline, Controversy Erupts After Steve Smith Claims Out

India's premier batter Virat Kohli would feel lucky that he is still in the middle at the SCG after the first-ball controversy over the catch. Kohli has anyways been facing the heat after his lacklustre performances in Australia and this was his opportunity to turn things around during the final Test. Kohli walked in early after India lost two early wickets after opting to bat first. First ball and it was Scot Boland to Virat Kohli. It was of a back of a length, it nipped away and took the outside edge of Kohli, The ball went down and Smith thought he scooped it up but the ball had just grazed the turf before being taken by the man at gully. The umpire went upstairs and after a lot of contenmplation, the third umpire gave it not out.