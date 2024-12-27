VIDEO: Virat Kohli Loses His Cool on Fans Booing Him After Dismissal at MCG During Boxing Day Test

Virat Kohli found himself in a verbal altercation with fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Day 2 of the fourth Test between India and Australia. Walking back to the pavilion after he was dismissed, Kohli came back to stare down some fans who were heckling him and had to be escorted away to the dressing room. It was an understandably frustrating day for Kohli, who found himself falling to a trap that has become familiar to him all summer - poking at balls in the channel outside off stump.