VIDEO: Virat, Rohit Aren't Robots, Just Think How They Made Us Feel When They Played

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has come to the defense of out-of-form veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, urging fans to show empathy towards the star cricketers. Pietersen emphasized that they are "not robots" and reminded everyone of the immense joy they brought to the game during their peak years. As criticism mounts over their recent performances, he called for patience and respect for the legends who have contributed significantly to Indian cricket.