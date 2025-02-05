Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Republic Videos / Sports Videos / VIDEO: Virat, Rohit Aren't Robots, Just Think How They Made Us Feel When They Played
Published Feb 5, 2025 at 2:31 PM IST

VIDEO: Virat, Rohit Aren't Robots, Just Think How They Made Us Feel When They Played

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has come to the defense of out-of-form veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, urging fans to show empathy towards the star cricketers. Pietersen emphasized that they are "not robots" and reminded everyone of the immense joy they brought to the game during their peak years. As criticism mounts over their recent performances, he called for patience and respect for the legends who have contributed significantly to Indian cricket.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: