'Jasprit Bumrah is The Best in The World' - Wasim Akram Lavishes Praise on India Star

Despite handing Australia the impetus of exploiting a low score in the first Test at Perth, Team India made a striking comeback courtesy of none other than the man who is leading from the front - Jasprit Bumrah. Jasprit Bumrah was right on the money on a wicket which is known as the nightmare for the batsmen and paradise for the pacers. Upon witnessing his performance from the commentary box, the legendary pacer, Wasim Akram also could not hold back from immensely praising Bumrah.