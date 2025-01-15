VIDEO: As Superstar Culture Ruins India Men's Cricket, Women's Team Break ODI Record

Smriti Mandhana waltzed her way to the fastest century by an Indian while Pratika Rawal compiled her maiden hundred as India amassed 435-5, their highest-ever total in the 50-over format, in the third and final women's ODI against Ireland on Wednesday. The stand-in skipper Smriti's scintillating 135 (80 balls), her 10th ODI century, came off just 70 deliveries, set the tone for India breaching the 400-run mark for the first time, joining Australia and New Zealand in that elite list. It was also the fourth-highest total in women’s ODI, and Smriti also surpassed Harmanpreet Kaur’s 87-ball hundred mark against South Africa last year.