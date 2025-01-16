Search icon
News / Videos / Tech / VIDEO: ISRO Achieves Another Historic Milestone, Successfully Docks Two Satellites in Space
Published Jan 16, 2025 at 11:55 AM IST

VIDEO: ISRO Achieves Another Historic Milestone, Successfully Docks Two Satellites in Space

India achieved a historic milestone with the successful docking of satellites as part of the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX). ISRO announced the accomplishment on social media platform X, stating, “India docked its name in space history! Good Morning India! ISRO’s SpaDeX mission accomplishes historic docking success. Proud to witness this moment!” This breakthrough highlights India's growing advancements in space technology and marks a significant achievement in satellite docking capabilities.

