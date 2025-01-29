Search icon
News / Republic Videos / Tech Videos / VIDEO: ISRO Launches Satellite NVS-02 from Sriharikota Boosting India's Navigation System
Published Jan 29, 2025 at 11:00 AM IST

VIDEO: ISRO Launches Satellite NVS-02 from Sriharikota Boosting India's Navigation System

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has achieved a historic milestone by successfully launching its 100th mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota. The momentous event took place in the early hours of Wednesday, with the GSLV-F15 mission lifting off from the spaceport’s second launch pad at precisely 6:23 AM. This achievement marks a significant step forward in India’s space exploration journey, reinforcing ISRO’s position as a global leader in space technology and innovation. The successful launch showcases India’s growing capabilities in satellite deployment, deep-space exploration, and advanced space research. With this mission, ISRO continues to demonstrate its commitment to scientific advancements, pushing the boundaries of technological excellence and reinforcing its contribution to the global space community.

