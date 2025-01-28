Trump Sounds Alarm Over China's DeepSeek AI Chatbot, Calls It ‘Positive Shock’ For Silicon Valley. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that Chinese startup DeepSeek's technology should act as a spur for American companies and said it was good that companies in China have come up with a cheaper, faster method of artificial intelligence. "The release of DeepSeek, AI from a Chinese company should be a wakeup call for our industries that we need to be laser-focused on competing to win," Trump said in Florida.