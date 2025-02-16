Search icon
News / Republic Videos / 'Ukraine Will Never Accept Deals Made Behind Our Backs': Zelenskyy's Sharp Take On Trump-Putin Talks
Published Feb 16, 2025 at 11:00 AM IST

'Ukraine Will Never Accept Deals Made Behind Our Backs': Zelenskyy's Sharp Take On Trump-Putin Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ramped up his desire for a more muscular and mighty Europe as he addressed the Munich Security Conference on Saturday. Zelenskyy has sought greater military and economic support from the European Union for years and repeatedly warned that other parts of Europe could be vulnerable to Russia's expansionist ambitions too. While the bloc — along with the United States - has been one of Kyiv's strongest backers, pockets of political disagreement in EU over its approach to Moscow and economic realities, including national debt levels that have crimped defense spending, have gotten in the way of greater support.

