VIDEO: From Singing To Mimicry, Yami Gautam Unfiltered On Republic Bharat Sangam 2024

Yami Gautam added star power to Republic Media's Sangam Summit on December 20, captivating the audience with her reflections on filming her critically acclaimed movie Article 370 in the picturesque Kashmir Valley. Sharing her experience, Yami expressed her heartfelt admiration for the breathtaking landscapes and the transformative development she witnessed during her time in the region. She applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary policies, attributing them to the significant progress and enhanced tourism opportunities in Kashmir. Yami emphasized how these initiatives have not only brought growth to the region but also created a welcoming environment for artists and filmmakers to showcase its beauty to the world. Her words resonated deeply, reflecting hope and positivity for Kashmir's bright future as a hub of culture, development, and tourism.