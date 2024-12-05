Search icon
  • 2025 Starts With 'WTF': Why Is This Viral Post Concerning the Internet?

Published 12:45 IST, December 5th 2024

2025 Starts With 'WTF': Why Is This Viral Post Concerning the Internet?

The buzz revolves around the calendar, with many pointing out that the year begins with the sequence "WTF".

Reported by: Digital Desk
2025 Starts With 'WTF': Why Is This Viral Post Concerning the Internet? | Image: x

As 2025 is around the corner, a growing internet conspiracy is making waves, sparking both concerns and humor alike. The buzz revolves around the calendar, with many pointing out that the year begins with the sequence "WTF" (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday). Some even recall that 2020 started with a similar pattern, which ultimately proved to be a tumultuous year for many across the globe.

A Twitter post that went viral with the caption: "2025 is coming," was accompanied by a screenshot of the new year's calendar. The image highlighted the "WTF" start and featured the text: "When you realize the new year starts with WTF."

The post quickly stirred up a range of reactions:

"We also have a Friday the 13th this month," one user pointed out, adding to the growing sense of unease.
“2025 starts with ‘WTF.’ We’re all cooked,” another user humorously remarked.
“2025 will start with ‘WTF’ instead of Happy New Year,” joked a third commenter, clearly not taking things too seriously.
Another user pointed out: "2025 will start with ‘WTF,’ just like 2020 — the year when the COVID-19 pandemic and other major global events unfolded."
On a lighter note, a final comment read: "Haha, what a hilarious calendar observation! ‘WTF’ – Wednesday, Thursday, Friday – the year starts on a funny note already! Here’s hoping the rest of the year is just as fun and full of laughter!"

While some shared genuine concerns about the "WTF" pattern, others chose to embrace the joke, finding humor in the coincidence. 

Updated 12:45 IST, December 5th 2024

