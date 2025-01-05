8-Year-Old Boy Lost in Zimbabwe Jungle for 5 Days Makes Miraculous Escape, Here's How

A young boy in Zimbabwe survived for five days in a dangerous jungle, where lions and elephants roam, after he wandered off and got lost.

According to The Metro, 8-year-old Tinotenda Pundu disappeared from his village on December 27 and was found five days later, around 30 miles away in Matusadona National Park.

During his time in the wild, Tinotenda managed to survive by eating wild fruit and digging wells for water with sticks, a technique taught in his drought-prone community.

Despite being weak and dehydrated, he was found alive and safe, thanks to the help of rangers and local people.