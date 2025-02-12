Search icon
  • News /
  • Viral News /
  • 'Absolutely Precious' : Elon Musk's Son X Steals Show in Oval Office Debut With Trump

Published 12:58 IST, February 12th 2025

Elon Musk's young son X Æ A-Xii made an adorable appearance at the White House as President Trump signed an executive order about federal workforce.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Navya Dubey
Elon Musk And Son X Steal Spotlight At Oval Office | Image: X

Washington: Elon Musk's youngest son, X Æ A-Xii, made an appearance at the White House on Tuesday, playfully roaming the Oval Office while U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order reshaping the federal workforce.

The four-year-old was seen smiling, climbing onto his father's shoulders, mimicking him, making reporters laugh, and wandering around as President Trump and Musk addressed them.

The White House also shared a video of the trio on its X social media account. "President Trump, @ElonMusk, and little X in the Oval Office."

In the video, X Æ A-Xii is seen perched on his father's shoulders as Elon Musk answers reporters' questions. The toddler patiently listens, mirroring his father's calm demeanor during the exchange.

In photos posted by Fox News, the adorable boy even appeared to mimic Musk's hand gesture as President Trump praised him as a "high IQ individual." The little one was spotted clasping his hands in a similar way to his father, adding to the heartwarming moment.

According to ABC News, born in 2020, “Lil X” as his father calls him is the youngest son of Musk and Canadian musician Grimes. He has occasionally been spotted alongside Musk in public, including election night, where he was featured in a family photo with the Trumps and was called "a gorgeous, perfect boy" by the president.

The tech tycoon also responded with an emoji after an X user posted a picture on the platform showing Trump with Musk's son and John F. Kennedy Jr. alongside former President John F. Kennedy.

Netizens React to X's Presence in the Oval Office

Reacting to videos on social media, one person wrote, "Elon Musk’s son stole the show in the Oval Office today. I love the pro-child message this sends."

"Cuteness overload! Elon Musk is talking about how he's going to cut the deficit in half, and his son X is whispering to President Trump and picking his nose. Little boys will be boys! It's nice to see beautiful young families back inside the White House!" another user added on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Musk has also recently voiced strong concerns about the U.S. government's payment systems, revealing troubling inefficiencies and potential fraud worth over USD 100 billion every year.

Updated 12:58 IST, February 12th 2025

