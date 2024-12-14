'AI’s Dark Side': OpenAI Whistleblower Suchir Balaji’s Final Post on AI Goes Viral After His Death

Suchir Balaji, a former reaseacher at OpenAI and a whistlebower who raised concern about copyright breaches in the development of generative AI, was found dead in his San Francisco apartment.

The 26-year-old Balaji gained notoriety recently for voicing worries over generative AI and its purported abuse of protected content. After his passing, his widely shared October post on X reappeared, sparking intense online debates.

Balaji raised concerns in his essay about using "fair use" as a defense for generative AI like ChatGPT. He discussed potential conflicts with original authors. Balaji, who worked at OpenAI for over four years and helped develop ChatGPT, initially believed that accessing any online data, including copyrighted content, was fair game. However, after the chatbot was released in late 2022, he started worrying about the legal and ethical implications of using copyrighted material. He felt that ChatGPT and other generative AI technologies might damage the internet by displacing creative content. He left OpenAI in August as a result of these worries.

“If you believe what I believe, you have to just leave”

Balaji decided not to take another job immediately, focusing instead on personal projects. His exit was among the first times a worker from a well-known AI business publicly criticized the company's methods. Balaji wasn't the only one who voiced these worries. Similar opinions were expressed by a former vice president of Stability AI, a generative AI startup with headquarters in London, who called for increased responsibility while utilizing protected content.

‘Fair Use’ in Generative AI

In his October X article, Balaji called on machine learning researchers to learn more about copyright regulations. He made the point that often cited precedents, such as the Google Books case, could not entirely substantiate the "fair use" assertions made by generative AI businesses. Despite his criticism, he made it clear that his opinions were directed at the larger field of generative AI rather than just OpenAI.

Balaji's concerns about the ethical implications of AI grew stronger as the technology became more widespread. As generative AI products, like ChatGPT, started to become commercially successful, Balaji began to question the legal and moral foundations of their development.