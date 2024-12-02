Search icon
  Bengaluru Auto Drivers Overcharges Hindi-Speaking Woman, Video Sparks Outrage

Published 07:54 IST, December 2nd 2024

Bengaluru Auto Drivers Overcharges Hindi-Speaking Woman, Video Sparks Outrage

An Instagram reel shows auto drivers in Bengaluru charging different fares based on language, sparking outrage among viewers.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bengaluru Auto Drivers Charge Extra to Hindi-Speaking Woman | Image: Instagram

Bengaluru: Amid the ongoing Hindi vs Kannada debate, an Instagram video shows two women trying to hail autos in Bengaluru while speaking in both Hindi and Kannada. In the video, the women attempt to get rides to different locations across the city, with one woman speaking Hindi and the other using Kannada to communicate with the auto drivers.

The instagram reel shows one auto driver reject the woman who was speaking Hindi while he agreed to ferry the Kannada-speaking woman even though both asked to go to the same location. Another auto driver asked to be paid ₹300 for Indiranagar when the Hindi-speaking woman approached him, but reduced the fare to ₹200 when asked in Kannada by the other woman. One driver completely ignored the Hindi-speaking woman when she approached him but agreed to ferry the Kannada speaker.  

However, there were exceptions too as some drivers charged the same amount irrespective of language. The two women ended the video by advising their viewers to learn Kannada.

Watch here:

The video has crossed 4.7 million views and was flooded with comments from surprised users who were shocked to see the disparity in prices and discrimination by the auto drivers.

"Real heights of stupidity and discrimination happens only here," wrote one user while another asked, "Why do peeps glorify regional disparity and discrimination without any shame?"

"Come to Hyderabad, no one will force you to learn any language and auto drivers will work for their living," said third user.

Updated 08:02 IST, December 2nd 2024

Viral

