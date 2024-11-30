Bengaluru Man Forgets His Haldi Outfit, Instamart Delivers Kurta in Just 8 Minutes

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru man’s wedding preparations took a surprising twist when Swiggy Instamart stepped in to save the day just hours before his big event.

Ramnath Shenoy, the groom, shared his experience on X, describing how, just 36 hours before his wedding, he faced a Haldi morning crisis.

“Forgot my yellow kurta, family wrath loading... until Instamart saved the day with a Manyavar kurta in 8 minutes,” Ramnath Shenoy posted. The groom was able to quickly change into his new kurta, just 10 minutes after placing the order, much to the relief of his family.

He also added that this wasn't the only time Instamart saved the moment during his wedding festivities. "Then came the Haldi waterworks—soaked to the core, no backup undergarments. Instamart delivered a fresh pair in 10 minutes."

"At this rate, I might just add them to the invite list. Fingers crossed for no more surprises," Shenoy humorously tweeted.

See the Post:

Swiggy Instamart Responds:

In response to the Bengaluru groom’s viral post about how Instamart saved his Haldi day, Swiggy Instamart thanked him for his kind words. "Your kind words mean the world to us, Ramnath! We're committed to providing a seamless and enjoyable experience for all our users," the company shared.

Netizens React:

Many X users praised the quick service, while others couldn’t resist poking fun at his wedding chaos.

“Woah, woah… dulha forgets the kurta?? You’re going to get some wrath for this forever, buddy,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “Good, but seems like you’re just bad at organizing.”