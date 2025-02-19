Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Viral News /
  • 'Bharat Jodo Vivah': Wedding Invite of Jammu's Daughter, Kerala's Son Amazes Internet

Updated 08:53 IST, February 19th 2025

'Bharat Jodo Vivah': Wedding Invite of Jammu's Daughter, Kerala's Son Amazes Internet

Abhilasha Kotwal's wedding invite, titled "Bharat Jodo Vivah," goes viral for its heartfelt message of unity.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ inspired wedding invite of a couple goes viral | Image: X

As the wedding day approaches, every moment is filled with excitement and anticipation, and the wedding invitation becomes a meaningful symbol of the bond between the bride and groom. Abhilasha Kotwal’s wedding invite, shared on social media, is doing just that—capturing attention and hearts with its heartfelt message.

Abhilasha posted her wedding card with the title "Bharat Jodo Vivah" on X, and it quickly gained attention for its heartfelt message of unity.

She shared the card with the words, "When your wedding is more diverse than a coalition government, you know it’s truly special! @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi, our love story embodies the values you champion. We would be honored to have your blessings!"

The wedding invitation is a unique tribute to India’s diversity. Abhilasha hails from Jammu and Bengal, while her fiancé, Vinal William, comes from Punjab and Kerala. The wedding card proudly refers to Abhilasha as the "daughter of Jammu and Bengal" and Vinal as the "son of Punjab and Kerala," celebrating their distinct cultural backgrounds.

The title “Bharat Jodo Vivah” carries a deeper meaning, inspired by the Congress party’s “Bharat Jodo Yatra” led by Rahul Gandhi, which aimed to unite the nation across states and cultures. The design of the invitation even mimics the Yatra posters, using similar colors and elements.

Abhilasha also extended an invitation to Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, which holds special significance. Years ago, Abhilasha’s mother had designed Priyanka Gandhi’s wedding invite. As a personal touch, Abhilasha hand-delivered an invitation to the Gandhi family’s residence.

The invite quickly went viral, sparking admiration from many and some playful political jokes from others. While some viewed it as a beautiful symbol of unity, others made light of its political connections.

The invite has also been compared to Bollywood films like *Two States* and *Chennai Express*, which tell stories of cross-cultural marriages, much like Abhilasha and Vinal’s wedding.

Published 08:53 IST, February 19th 2025

Recommended

Zelenskyy Accuses Trump of Living In Russian Disinformation Space
World News
Manchu Manoj Reveals 32 Cases Have Been Filed Against His Family
Entertainment News
Indian Cricket Fans Remind PAK Of IND's Dominance In ICC Events
SportFit
BJP Protests Against Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' Remark | LIVE
India News
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman Comes Out Of Play During Champions Trophy Clash
SportFit
Massive Protest in Bengal Over Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' Remark
India News
Manjrekar Pinpoints Why Winning Champions Trophy Will Be Key For India
SportFit
Delhi to Get New CM Today: BJP to Make Big Announcement Shortly | LIVE
India News
Netizens Troll Kundali Bhagya Star For Naming Her Daughter Dua
Entertainment News
Tesla Locks Delhi & Mumbai for Showrooms, Eyes Massive Investment
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: