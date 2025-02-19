'Bharat Jodo Vivah': Wedding Invite of Jammu's Daughter, Kerala's Son Amazes Internet

As the wedding day approaches, every moment is filled with excitement and anticipation, and the wedding invitation becomes a meaningful symbol of the bond between the bride and groom. Abhilasha Kotwal’s wedding invite, shared on social media, is doing just that—capturing attention and hearts with its heartfelt message.

Abhilasha posted her wedding card with the title "Bharat Jodo Vivah" on X, and it quickly gained attention for its heartfelt message of unity.

She shared the card with the words, "When your wedding is more diverse than a coalition government, you know it’s truly special! @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi, our love story embodies the values you champion. We would be honored to have your blessings!"

The wedding invitation is a unique tribute to India’s diversity. Abhilasha hails from Jammu and Bengal, while her fiancé, Vinal William, comes from Punjab and Kerala. The wedding card proudly refers to Abhilasha as the "daughter of Jammu and Bengal" and Vinal as the "son of Punjab and Kerala," celebrating their distinct cultural backgrounds.

The title “Bharat Jodo Vivah” carries a deeper meaning, inspired by the Congress party’s “Bharat Jodo Yatra” led by Rahul Gandhi, which aimed to unite the nation across states and cultures. The design of the invitation even mimics the Yatra posters, using similar colors and elements.

Abhilasha also extended an invitation to Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, which holds special significance. Years ago, Abhilasha’s mother had designed Priyanka Gandhi’s wedding invite. As a personal touch, Abhilasha hand-delivered an invitation to the Gandhi family’s residence.

The invite quickly went viral, sparking admiration from many and some playful political jokes from others. While some viewed it as a beautiful symbol of unity, others made light of its political connections.