'Bharat's First': Ashwini Vaishnaw Shares Video Of First Hyperloop Test Track by Madras IIT

Union Railway Minister shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) showcasing the completion of India’s first-ever 410-meter Hyperloop test track. This marks a significant milestone in the country’s ambitious plans for high-speed transportation.

The test track, located at IIT Madras' Discovery Campus in Thaiyur, is the result of a collaborative effort between Indian Railways, IIT Madras' Avishkar Hyperloop team, and TuTr Hyperloop, a startup incubated at the institute.

In his post, the Union Minister proudly captioned the video, "Bharat's first Hyperloop test track (410 meters) completed." He also praised the team behind this achievement, expressing optimism about the potential for India to soon realize the futuristic Hyperloop technology. “Thumbs up to Team Railways, IIT-Madras’ Avishkar Hyperloop team, and TuTr (incubated startup),” he added.

The primary goal of the Hyperloop team is to advance and commercialize Hyperloop technologies to create high-speed, affordable, reliable, and sustainable transportation options. The Ministry of Railways plays a key role in this development initiative at IIT Madras.

The 410-meter test track was first tested at a speed of 100 km/h, with plans to increase speeds up to 600 km/h on a longer track in the next phase of trials.