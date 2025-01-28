Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Viral News /
  • Bihar College Student Filming Reel Inside Exam Hall, Expelled After Video Goes Viral

Published 16:34 IST, January 28th 2025

Bihar College Student Filming Reel Inside Exam Hall, Expelled After Video Goes Viral

Bihar's Samastipur College expelled a girl student for filming a reel inside the examination hall.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bihar College Student Expelled For Filming Reel Inside Exam Hall | Image: X/viral

Samastipur: Bihar's Samastipur College expelled a girl student for filming a reel inside the examination hall. College administration called for strict action after the video of a young girl went viral on social media. 

Reel Inside Exam Hall  

When the viral reel came to the notice of the Vice Chancellor of Lalit Narayan Mithila University, he reprimanded the principal of the college and ordered immediate investigation and action. During the investigation, it was found that a girl student, along with a boy student who had come to take the exam at Samastipur College, had made the reel and made the video viral.

The girl named Kalpana Kumari, daughter of Nagendra Prasad Singh, and also a boy named Kundan Kumar, son of Ram Gati, have been debarred from the examination by Samastipur College, Bihar.

After this, the college administration took action against both the students and expelled them from the remaining exams and decided not to allow them to appear in future exams.

Samastipur College Viral Video

This is not the first incident of its kind; the social media madness for gaining followers and likes is causing havoc. People from different age groups are falling prey to this madness for quick fame, which often lands them in trouble.

 

 

 

 

Updated 16:34 IST, January 28th 2025

Viral

Recommended

Delhi Elections: Amit Shah Holds Mega Roadshow in Kasturba Nagar | LIVE
India News
IND Batting Coach Sitanshu Kotak Shares Plan Of Action For Rohit-Virat
SportFit
Mumbai Police's Detailed Press Conference on Saif Stabbing Case | LIVE
Entertainment News
Mahakumbh 2025: Authorities Issue Advisory for 'Mauni Amavasya Snan'
India News
Yogi's Stinging Attack On AAP, Accuses Them Of Aiding Rohingyas
Election News
DeepSeek vs ChatGPT: How Do Their Answers Stack Up?
World News
Dozens Take Oath of US Citizenship Defying Trump's Deportation Promise
World News
Delhi's Virat Kohli Checks In At Kotla, Enjoys 'Kadhi Chawal' For Lunch
SportFit
Kerala State Lottery Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-452 TUESDAY Check Winners
Utility News
Postpone Ayodhya Visit For 15-20 Days: Ram Temple Trust Urges Devotees
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: