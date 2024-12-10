Search icon
  • Bihar Man's Second Wedding Turns Chaotic as First Wife Crashes The Ceremony

Published 14:47 IST, December 10th 2024

Bihar Man's Second Wedding Turns Chaotic as First Wife Crashes The Ceremony

In Bhagalpur, Bihar, a man attempted bigamy by planning a second marriage while still married to his first wife.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bhagalpur: As the wedding season continues, many unusual wedding stories are making headlines. One such case has emerged in Bhagalpur, Bihar, where a man was about to marry a second woman while still being married to his first wife.

The incident unfolded when Sekha Devi, the first wife, discovered her husband's plans and decided to confront the bride-to-be, causing a dramatic disruption of the wedding ceremony.

Manoj Pandit married Sekha Devi in a love marriage, but their relationship faced many issues. Despite attempts to fix their marriage, they ended up in court, and the case is still ongoing. In the meantime, Manoj’s family arranged a second marriage for him, keeping his first marriage hidden from the second bride’s family.

On December 10, while the pre-wedding rituals, including Haldi and Mehndi ceremonies, were taking place, Sekha Devi arrived at the bride's house with her mother. She revealed the truth about Manoj's first marriage, leaving the second bride's family in shock. As a result, they immediately canceled the wedding, putting an abrupt end to the celebration.

This unexpected twist highlights the chaos caused by hidden secrets and unresolved issues in relationships. 

