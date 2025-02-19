Search icon
Updated 18:23 IST, February 19th 2025

Bizarre: Man Takes Reel Craze to the Next Level, Lifts Bike on Highway | WATCH

A semi-naked man was spotted lifting his bike on Hapur highway near Gadh Kotwali, with the video of the unusual act going viral on social media.

Bizarre: Man Takes Reel Craze to the Next Level, Lifts Bike on Highway | WATCH | Image: X

Viral News: A semi-naked man taking the reel zeal to another level on Hapur highway where he was seen lifting his bike, sparking attention and raising questions about his behavior on such busy roads.

A video in this regard has gone viral on the social media platforms, where the youth is seen mischievously lifting a bike.

The incident is reportedly from the highway close to Gadh Kotwali.

Bizarre: Semi-Naked Man Lifts Bike on Highway | WATCH

The incident, captured in a reel, has raised questions about reckless behavior. 

Uttar Pradesh police and Hapur police are yet to comment on the situation as the video continues to circulate online.

The video has been reposted by many user on X, with reactions pouring in from all over the social media.

In  a similar incident, few days ago, a bike rider was seen dangerously riding on a railway track built on a bridge in Jharkhand. To make matters worse, a child was sitting between the rider and the passenger, recording the stunt.

A man from Jharkhand with user name (ll_ravi_thakur_ll76) posted a video of himself riding a motorcycle on a railway bridge over a river.

 

 

 

 

Published 18:23 IST, February 19th 2025

