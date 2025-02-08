BJP's Comeback, AAP's Loss Spark A Meme Fest

Viral News: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made a stunning comeback in the Delhi Assembly elections, securing a majority with 45 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been relegated to 25 seats. This dramatic shift in power has sparked a meme fest on social media, with netizens taking jabs at AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and Congress.

After the election results come in, social media users are going all out, showing no mercy in trolling the Aam Aadmi Party. One user shared “#AAP after this election, back to Aam Aadmi slogan.”

Another social media user called memes_hallabol shared hillarious post that sets example for perfect political satire.

As early trends rolled in, BJP supporters were quick to celebrate, waving party flags and dancing to the beats of 'dhol' at the party headquarters. Meanwhile, AAP's headquarters bore a deserted look, with top leaders staying away.

The internet has been flooded with hilarious memes targeting the Congress party's poor performance. Another popular meme shows Congress ministers checking the number of zeroes, poking fun at the party for not securing a single seat.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took a jab at the INDIA alliance, particularly Congress and AAP, after early leads pointed to a BJP sweep in Delhi. He made a social media post saying "aur lado aapas mein" (fight each other some more).

The single-phase Delhi assembly elections were held on February 5, and the results have determined that BJP will form the next government in Delhi after 28 years. The Congress party, which struggled to convince voters, ended up with no seats.