  • Blood-Red Liquid Floods Hyderabad Streets, Triggers Panic Among Residents

Published 21:41 IST, November 27th 2024

Blood-Red Liquid Floods Hyderabad Streets, Triggers Panic Among Residents

A shocking incident took place in Venkatadri Nagar, near the Jeedimetla Industrial Estate in Hyderabad, when the streets were flooded with red water.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Streets in Hyderabad flooded with blood-red liquid | Image: Republic digital

Hyderabad: A shocking incident occurred in Venkatadri Nagar, near the Jeedimetla Industrial Estate in Hyderabad, as streets were flooded with red water. The liquid, reportedly flowing from a manhole, covered the roads, creating the appearance of blood.

The incident reportedly caused breathing problems for residents due to the foul odor of the liquid. Videos showing the blood-like substance covering the roads quickly went viral on social media.

What was the cause of flooded streets?

“The incident shows how there is no monitoring of industrial waste being disposed of in the area. Pollution control board or GHMC has to initiate stringent measures against dumping this wastage in the street. There has to be a proper supervision of waste management in the vicinity,” a resident of Jeedimetla, told to a news media.

Many residents claimed that the illegal disposal of expired paint into the sewage system led to the incident. However, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) rejected this accusation.

Authorities responded

"There have been no prior reports of such coloured water flowing from the local sewer network. This suggests that the chemical wastage was likely dumped directly onto the streets," A water board official from the Quthbullapur division informed the media.

Reports indicate that local residents alleged industries had previously dumped waste into the already polluted river in the area. The residents have reportedly urged the government to address the illegal dumping.

Updated 21:41 IST, November 27th 2024

