BMW Collides With Tata Punch Near Delhi Gate, Netizens Compare Built Quality

Viral News: A high-end BMW convertible Z4 sports car collided with a Tata Punch on Thursday afternoon near Delhi Gate. The impact of the accident was so strong that the Tata Punch was dragged nearly 100 meters from the crash site. whereas BMW suffered huge damage as shown in the Viral picture.

The accident involved a 20-year-old boy who was driving a red BMW. All passengers involved in the incident said to be safe, but the netizens seem to be on a different trip now, comparing the build quality of cars that come from two different worlds.

Netizens calculating and assessing the damage suffered by both vehicles, praising the built quality of Tata Punch over the BMW.

BMW Collided With Tata Punch Near Delhi Gate Area

Police said the BMW Z4 convertible car was driven by 20-year-old Sukhwinder Singh. No one was injured in the accident.

Police said a case against the owner of the vehicle was registered under relevant sections at IP Estate police station.

"An accident was reported around 3 pm, near Delhi Gate wherein a car went out of control and hit the divider of the road. No injuries have been reported. Vehicle is registered in the name of one Mintu Singh, a resident of Laxmi Nagar area. Further investigation is going on," Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) M Harsha Vardhan said.